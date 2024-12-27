The Hydrogen Stream: BNEF forecasts sharper green H2 price drop by 2050

BloombergNEF said that green hydrogen will fall from its current price range of $3.74/kg to $11.70/kg to between $1.60/kg and $5.09/kg by 2050, citing higher-than-expected future costs for electrolyzers. “BNEF had in the past forecast steep declines in the price of green hydrogen, but … more than tripled its 2050 cost estimate, citing higher future costs for the electrolyzers,” it said in an emailed note. Green hydrogen will remain far more expensive than earlier projections for decades, it added, predicting that only China and India are likely to see green hydrogen become cost-competitive with gray hydrogen by 2040. “There, the cleaner fuel will reach a comparable price to gray hydrogen by 2040.”

HydrogenPro said that it has secured approximately NOK 70 million ($6.14 million) in new equity through a private placement of shares with existing shareholders Andritz and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The Norwegian company has also signed an investment agreement for a conditional NOK 70 million equity investment from Longi Hydrogen, alongside a cooperation agreement with the same partner. The subscription price for the private placement and Longi investment is NOK 5.50 per share, up from NOK 4.50 per share on Dec. 20, 2024, said HydrogenPro.

Green Hydrogen Systems said that it has completed a reduction in its nominal share capital as part of its preparations to raise new capital and strengthen its capital base. It also secured a short-term subordinated fixed loan facility of DKK 80 million ($11.15 million) from its two largest existing lenders, set to expire on June 30, 2025, to support operations through at least March 2025. It said that it has been in close talks with its largest shareholders over the past three months. “These discussions continue to progress in a constructive manner but require additional time to conclude,” added the Danish company.