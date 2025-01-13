Taiwan to add 8.2 GW of solar, offshore wind by end of 2026

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has launched a wind and solar energy improvement plan in a bid to reach an existing target of 20 GW of deployed solar by the end of next year.

Image: Angie Warren, Unsplash

Taiwan plans to install 8.2 GW of PV and offshore wind by the end of 2026, according to reports from state-owned press agency CNA.

The MoEA has set a target as part of its new wind and solar energy improvement plan, aimed at accelerating deployment of both energy sources.

Economic Minister Guo Zhihui said that Taiwan generated 14.926 billion kWh of solar power in 2024.

The energy administration reported that Taiwan's solar power installation capacity stands at 14.22 GW, leaving about 6 GW to reach its 20 GW target by 2026. To avoid future delays, the ministry plans to set clear quarterly goals for all public construction projects and release performance results every three months.

At the start of the year, the MoEA announced feed-in-tariffs for solar systems up to 10 kW in size will be maintained at TWD 5.7055 ($0.17)/kWh, in a bid to support further deployment.

