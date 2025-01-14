Greece launches C&I battery storage subsidy program

From ESS News
The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy said on January 13 that the Storage Systems in Businesses program is now open for applications.
With a budget of €153.7 million, the program is open to businesses, regardless of their size and sector of economic activity. It subsidizes the installation of battery storage systems coupled with both planned and existing photovoltaic systems. In both cases, only the storage system is subsidized.
The size of the subsidy depends on the company submitting the application – the number of its employees and annual turnover. It is set at 30% of the system cost for large companies, 40% for medium-sized companies, and 50% for small companies. It will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
