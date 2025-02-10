Viessmann unveils ductless air-to-air heat pumps for residential, light commercial applications

Viessmann Canada, the Canadian unit of Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann Climate Solutions, which is itself part of Carrier Global Corporation, has launched new air-to-air ductless heat pump systems for extreme climates.

The new heat pumps are claimed to be ideal for retrofits or additions where adding ductwork is costly or impractical, the manufacturer said in a statement, noting that new products can be used with existing HVAC line sets, ducts, air handlers, or furnaces.

“These systems can not only heat and cool any space with precision—but, in most cases, they don’t require ductwork, which provides homeowners with increased flexibility,” it also stated.



The heat pumps use R-410a as a refrigerant and are available in three versions: the Vitocal 100-S Ductless single-zone heat pump; the Vitocal 100-S Ducted single-zone heat pump solution combining inverter technology and traditional HVAC; and the Vitocal 200-S Ductless multizone heat pump for multiple spaces.

The first of the three products has a size ranging from 6,000 Btu/h to 58,000 Btu/h. “Perfect for older homes, renovations, or additions, these systems provide efficient heating and cooling,” Viessmann Canada said. “Single zone units allow the simple pairing of one indoor unit per outdoor unit.”



These systems feature a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 1.80 at -15 C to 3.54 at 8.3 C, with seasonal energy efficiency ratio 2 (SEER2) and heating seasonal performance factor 2 (HSPF2) being 28.1 and 13.6, respectively.

The second product line combines inverter technology and traditional HVAC. It has a size of 18,000 Btu/h to 60,000 Btu/h and a COP ranging from 1.85 at -15 C to 3.50 at 8.3 C, with SEER2 and HSPF2 being 18.0 and 9.8, respectively.

“This solution is an ideal choice when upgrading your home's current HVAC system, constructing a new home or adding on to an existing one,” the company said. “Whether you want to keep your furnace for dual-fuel operation or convert to an all-electric heat pump system, the Vitocal 100-S ducted single zone heat pump adapts to your comfort requirements with the ability to integrate with your existing HVAC system.”

As for the multi-zone system, it has a size of 18,000 Btu/h to 48,000 Btu/h and a heating operating range from -30 C to 24 C. The SEER2 and HSPF2 are 26.0 and 11.3, respectively. “The Vitocal 200-S multi-zone ductless system cuts energy costs up to 60% while offering dependable performance,” the company said.

All models are said to provide “reliable” cooling and heating at temperatures spanning from -30 C to 50 C.