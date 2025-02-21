Austrian startup presents vertical bifacial PV systems for garden fences

From pv magazine Germany

Sunbooster GmbH offers bifacial solar systems that can be mounted onto existing garden fences.

The market launch of the Sunbooster Vertical product, which is intended as a replacement for conventional privacy screens, will take place in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with six different sets initially on offer.

The smallest system has an output of 372 W and is sold at €500 ($524), including inverter and 10-m cabling. It measures 2.0 m x 2.5 m and is equipped with an MC4 connector on the left and an MC4 socket on the right.

The number of solar panels doubles when ordering a twin system, and quadruples in a four-pack system. The necessary cables are adjusted accordingly.

A system consisting of four units 4 with 2.5 meter long solar strips currently costs €1699.90. This means that a solar output of 1.872 kW can be installed on the solar fence.

There are no limits to scaling, which is why Sunbooster also sees the use in industrial fencing. More than 18 kW of photovoltaic power could be installed on a 100 meter long fence. “The purchase costs are only a third of those of classic solar fences. This means that our sets have paid for themselves after just two and a half years,” stated CEO Stefan Ponsold.

After the introductory phase, which will initially run through the company's own shop, Sunbooster also wants to offer its sets in selected hardware stores and through specialist retailers.