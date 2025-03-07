The Hydrogen Stream: Morocco approves $32.5 billion of green hydrogen projects

A Moroccan government committee approved six green hydrogen projects with a reported value of up to MAD 319 billion ($32.5 billion). “The companies are leading companies in the field of green hydrogen in their countries, namely the investor alliance Ornx consisting of the companies Ortus from the United States of America, Acciona from Spain, and Nordex from Germany, which will invest in the production of ammonia, in addition to another investor alliance consisting of the Emirati companies Taqa and the Spanish Cepsa, to produce ammonia and synthetic fuel, and the Moroccan company Nareva, which will produce ammonia, synthetic fuel and green steel,” said the national government. “Meanwhile, the Saudi company ACWA Power intends to invest in the production of ammonia, which is the same material that another investment alliance consisting of two Chinese companies, UEG, and China Three Gorges, intends to produce.” Morocco said it will offer each project up to 30,000 hectares of land.

The European Hydrogen Bank’s second auction for renewable hydrogen production has attracted 61 bids from projects in 11 countries. The European Commission said that eight bids were submitted under the dedicated maritime topic by hydrogen producers with off-takers in the maritime sector. “The total grant support requested is more than €4.8 billion ($5.2 billion), four times the available budget of €1.2 billion provided by the Innovation Fund. All bids taken together account for a total electrolyzer capacity of around 6.3 GWe,” said the commission.

Tata Motors has launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy awarded Tata Motors the tender for this trial. “It marks a significant step forward in assessing the real-world commercial viability of using hydrogen-powered vehicles for long-distance haulage as well as setting-up the requisite enabling infrastructure for their seamless operation,” said India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. The trucks, equipped with new age Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, have an operational range of 300 km to 500 km.

BP has scrapped its large-scale HyGreen Teesside project in the North East of England. “As we set out in our strategy reset announcement last week, in hydrogen and carbon capture, BP is focusing on high-graded projects, prioritizing 5-7 projects for this decade. In the UK, our focus is on the significant projects in Teesside, like NZT Power, NEP, and also H2Teesside. Therefore, we are no longer progressing our plans to develop HyGreen,” said a company spokesperson.