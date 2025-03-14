New tool digitizes management of energy communities

From pv magazine Spain
CIRCE, a private, non-profit research center founded in 1993 by the University of Zaragoza, the government of Aragon, and Endesa, has launched Communit-e, a software program to support the work of community managers, streamline management time, and improve transparency among members.
It consists of two modules: one for implementation and one for management. The implementation module allows for sizing the community, optimizing energy allocation, and analyzing its viability.
Once the community is created, the management module simplifies the control of energy consumption, generation, and distribution. Thanks to the new tool, managers will be able to:
- Monitor generation and consumption data
- Automate energy distribution according to established coefficients
- Manage access and permissions for Community members
- Easily analyze energy savings and surpluses
- Generate reports for better decision-making
The platform offers a series of features designed to make Energy Communities more efficient: it allows users to register and manage users and facilitates the personalized configuration of distribution coefficients, ensuring that energy distribution is adapted to the specific needs of each community.
Another key feature is the ability to access consumption and generation data remotely. Furthermore, Communit-e is integrated with the meters and inverters of the generation facilities, ensuring accurate monitoring of the energy produced and consumed.
To further facilitate management, the tool allows detailed reports to be generated with consumption and generation history.
Additionally, different profiles can be found in the app:
- Community Manager: with access to all platform screens, the ability to create energy communities in the app, and also to manage the Universal Supply Point Code (CUPS). They can add inverters and allocate generation.
- Community User/Member: with access to the main menu and access to CUPS data as permitted by the manager.
- Installer: access to two screens that allow them to view data on installed inverters and integration with energy communities.
- Promoter: access to aggregated reports as permitted by the manager.
To start using it, simply access the platform and configure the community in a few steps. The manager can register participants, define distribution coefficients, and customize management conditions according to the group's needs. Once configured, they can view the data on an intuitive and up-to-date dashboard.
