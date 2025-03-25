Zendure launches new residential batteries

From ESS News

US-based battery startup Zendure has announced two new home energy storage solutions for the European market.

The company released the SolarFlow 800 energy storage system designed for balcony power applications and the SolarFlow 2400 AC-coupled energy storage system for rooftop PV systems. Both products have AI capabilities and will be ready to preorder on April 1.

“Both the products are equipped with the ZENKI Home Energy Management System, which optimizes energy flows by learning from usage data and analyzing factors such as weather forecasts, battery capacity, and dynamic tariffs from over 700 European providers to create personalized energy plans,” the company said in a statement. “Through intelligent load shifting and real-time adjustments, Zenki can reduce its dependence on the power grid and save up to 42% on energy costs.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.