Zendure launches new residential batteries

From ESS News
US-based battery startup Zendure has announced two new home energy storage solutions for the European market.
The company released the SolarFlow 800 energy storage system designed for balcony power applications and the SolarFlow 2400 AC-coupled energy storage system for rooftop PV systems. Both products have AI capabilities and will be ready to preorder on April 1.
“Both the products are equipped with the ZENKI Home Energy Management System, which optimizes energy flows by learning from usage data and analyzing factors such as weather forecasts, battery capacity, and dynamic tariffs from over 700 European providers to create personalized energy plans,” the company said in a statement. “Through intelligent load shifting and real-time adjustments, Zenki can reduce its dependence on the power grid and save up to 42% on energy costs.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.