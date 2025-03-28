Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar posts 19% spike in PV shipments in 2024

JinkoSolar said its global PV shipments increased 19.2% year on year to 99.6 GW in 2024, but a steep drop in module prices drove down revenue 22% to CNY 92.2 billion. Net profit plunged 98% to $7.9 million, including a $39.2 million impairment charge following a fire at its Shanxi factory. The company said it expects 2025 module shipments of 85 GW to 100 GW and aims to expand its annual production capacities for wafers, cells, and modules by 2025.

JA Solar has signed an agreement with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund to install the world’s largest stadium rooftop PV system at Signal Iduna Park in the city of Dortmund. The project, scheduled for completion by late summer 2025, will feature more than 11,000 all-black PV modules, generating an estimated annual output of 4 GWh and reducing carbon emissions by 1,800 tons per year.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said strong demand for solar cells ahead of the “5/31 rush” has driven up silicon wafer prices. Prices for n-type G10L and G12R wafers rose 0.84% and 3.57% week on week, while the price of n-type G12 wafers remained unchanged. Wafer supply is expected to exceed 50 GW in March, with price increases expected to continue until May 31.

TrendForce said PV glass prices have surged. The price of 2.0 mm coated glass reached CNY 13.5 per square meter, up 3.85%, while 3.2 mm glass increased by 7.14% to CNY 22.5 per square meter. Backsheet glass saw the highest increase, climbing 8.7% to CNY 12.5 per square meter.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) said its annual revenue totaled $5.99 billion in 2024, with module shipments of 31.1 GW and energy storage system deliveries of 6.6 GWh. By the end of 2024, the company’s production capacities for ingots, wafers, cells, and modules stood at 25 GW, 31 GW, 48.4 GW, and 60.2 GW, respectively. It said it expects first-quarter 2025 revenue of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion and annual module shipments of 30 GW to 35 GW.

China Huadian Corp. has started bidding for a CNY 80 billion renewable energy complex in Qinghai’s Qaidam Desert. The 19.24 GW project will include 5 GW of wind, 10 GW of solar PV, 100 MW of solar thermal, 2.64 GW of coal, and 1.5 GW of battery storage, with infrastructure to support transmission and environmental restoration.

Flat Glass Group said it recorded a profit of CNY 1.02 billion for 2024, down from CNY 2.76 billion in 2023. Revenue fell to CNY 18.68 billion in 2024, compared to CNY 21.52 billion the previous year.

Solargiga Energy Holdings said it incurred a loss of CNY 227.1 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, reversing a profit of CNY 111.9 million in 2023. The decline was attributed to overcapacity and intense price competition, with revenue dropping from CNY 7.19 billion in 2023 to CNY 3.71 billion in 2024.

Irico Group New Energy said it posted a net loss of CNY 375.95 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, deeper than the previous year's CNY 230.96 million loss. Its sales totaled CNY 3.28 billion, with results impacted by falling photovoltaic glass prices and asset impairments, although glass prices are currently trending upward.