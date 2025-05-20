Ikea begins offering air-to-water heat pumps in Germany

Swedish furniture provider Ikea announced it began offering new air-to-water heat pumps in Germany in partnership with Sweden-based PV company Svea Solar.
“Sustainable living should be accessible to the masses,” said Jacqueline Polak from IKEA Germany. “That's why we at Ikea are making renewable energy solutions like heat pumps affordable for them.”
The heat pumps complement the existing residential portfolio of renewable energy solutions, which includes photovoltaic systems, power storage units, and charging stations for electric vehicles.
The company said that interested consumers in Germany can benefit from the exclusive 15% discount for Ikea Family and Ikea Business Network members, on top of the 70% rebate offered by the German authorities. “Installation, maintenance, and repair are included, as is a product and performance warranty of up to 15 years, depending on the model chosen,” Ikea said in a statement.
According to Svea Solar's website, its heat pump system is provided by Swedish manufacturer Aira. It is available in a version with an indoor and outdoor unit and a compact variant with additional hot water storage. Furthermore, it uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and has noise levels of 40 dB(A) to 48 dB(A).
Launched in 2024, Aira’s heat pump range can reportedly operate efficiently down to -25 C. It comprises 6 kW, 8 kW and 12 kW outdoor units with seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) ratings of 4.7 at 35 C. The maximum cooling power at 35/18 C is 8 kW and 10 kW for the 6 kW and 8 kW models respectively, with the 12 kW rated at 13 kW.
Aira heat pumps use a 230 V power supply, and dimensions comprise 121.6 cm x 100.5 cm x 45.5 cm for the 6 kW and 8 kW variant and 115.2 cm x 150.3 cm x 41.6 cm for the 12 kW.
Aira offers each model to consumers with a 15-year “comfort” guarantee.
