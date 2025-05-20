Scientists build photovoltaic-thermal panel hosting four different cooling techs

Scientists from Saudi Arabia and Iraq have proposed a novel PV thermal (PVT) module that integrates several techniques for cooling.

Namely, the novel method uses a thermoelectric generator (TEG), conical helical tape in the cooling tube, and a ferrofluid controlled by a magnetic field. The module was numerically simulated using the Ansys Fluent software.

TEGs can convert heat into electricity through the “Seebeck effect,” which occurs when a temperature difference between two different semiconductors produces a voltage difference between two substances. The devices are commonly used for industrial applications to convert excess heat into electricity. However, their high costs and limited performance have thus far limited their adoption on a broader scale.

Unlike the conventional use of TEG modules with PV, which are placed on the rear of the panel, this research proposs to put them above the absorber layer. The cooling tube, placed on the rear of the PVT module, is equipped with a conical tape to increase jet impingement. It is a field with a mixture of water (H2O) and magnetite (Fe3O4), for both its heat transfer and magnetic responsiveness.

“The novelty of the present study lies in the comprehensive combination of multiple innovative performances, each addressing specific aspects of PV module optimization,” said the researchers. “This multidimensional approach distinguishes our study from existing literature, filling gaps in the current understanding of advanced PV technologies.”

The research team used magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) to control the movement of ferrofluid within the tube, adding an extra layer of optimization. The Hartmann number (Ha), which defines the ratio of electromagnetic force to the viscous force, was used as a dimensionless factor representing the magnetic force in the y-direction, which the scientists said plays a key role in evaluating the impact of magnetic forces on the unit.

The simulations showed that the values of photovoltaic efficiency, TEG efficiency, and thermal efficiency increased by approximately 2.12%, 74.29%, and 23.34%, respectively, with the rise of inlet velocity. However, an increase in Ha leads to a decline in PV panel temperature and an augment in the uniformity of PV panel temperature by about 5.56%.

“As inlet velocity is elevated, the intensified interaction of the nanofluid with the upper wall leads to a reduction in the panel temperature, enhancing the contour uniformity by approximately 51.2% and 58.19% for Ha values of 0 and 90, respectively,” the researchers stressed. “Conversely, with an increase in Ha at inlet velocity = 0.09, the uniformity of photovoltaic panel temperature experiences a reduction of about 5.56%.”

The analysis also showed an increase in dust dissipation decreases the PV efficiency by 26.93%, TEG efficiency by 17.45% and thermal efficiency by 9.78%. “Moreover, with an increase in Ha, the values of TEG efficiency and thermal efficiency show a decrease of about 8.21% and 2.91% in the absence of dust. The decrement of the boundary layer thickness with the augmentation of inlet velocity contributes to an improvement in the cooling rate,” added the team.

The scientists also found that the combination of the four different cooling techniques presents a paradigm shift in the quest for optimizing PV module performance. “In upcoming research, the application of a spectral filter of ferrofluid could be explored further. Additionally, employing porous media to augment the cooling rate within the tube zone presents another avenue for investigation,” they concluded.

The new PVT panel design was described in “Improving PVT Module Efficiency with Helical Tape and Magnetic Cooling Under Dust Deposition,” published in Case Studies in Thermal Engineering.

Researchers from Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border University, University of Ha’il, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, King Abdulaziz University, Prince Sattam bin Abdul-Aziz University, and Iraq’s Warith Al-Anbiyaa University and Al Safwa University College contributed to the study.