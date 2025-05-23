Swiss developer breaks ground on 800 MW/1.6 GWh redox flow storage project

From ESS News

Flexbase Group has begun building what could become one of Europe’s largest flow battery storage installations, breaking ground on an 800 MW/1.6 GWh redox flow system in Laufenburg, Switzerland. The project combines utility-scale storage with an AI data center and district heating network in an ambitious multi-use development.

The Swiss developer started building the technology center earlier this month after securing regulatory approval, with commercial operations scheduled for summer 2028. The facility will span 20,000 square meters at Laufenburg’s grid interconnection hub, located at the junction of Swiss, German and French transmission networks with 41 cross-border lines.

Raphael Schmid, CMO of Flexbase, declined to name the supplier of the battery storage system when asked by pv magazine. The company also withheld exact investment figures. However, the Badische Zeitung reported the project could reach a value in the billions.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

