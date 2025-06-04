The Hydrogen Stream: HDF signs deal for 23 projects in Indonesia

HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France) has signed a tripartite agreement with Indonesia's national electricity operator PLN and state-owned infrastructure financier PT SMI to identify and implement financing mechanisms for 23 hydrogen and ammonia projects under development in Indonesia, representing a total investment of €2.3 billion, and said the projects have been included in the government’s national roadmap positioning hydrogen as a strategic pillar in the country’s energy mix, particularly for power generation.

Tecnalia has developed an electrolyzer capable of testing the various components of an electrolyzer, mainly its core or stack, operating at approximately 50 kW and with a hydrogen production capacity of around 1 kg/h. “With its commissioning, Tecnalia has already started tests and demos with national and international companies at its facilities,” said the Spanish company, adding that 50 projects are currently being developed for the research and validation of hydrogen technologies.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera will conduct a FEED study for a hydrogen project in Europe with 600 MW electrolysis capacity. The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, will use the produced hydrogen in hard-to-abate industries. The location of the plant is also unknown. “Thyssenkrupp Nucera will further develop the project in close collaboration with the customer, with the aim of signing an EPF contract (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication) in the next phase,” said the German company in an email. “The realization of the project is subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID) thereafter, which could be taken in 2026.”

Thyssenkrupp Uhde and Uniper have siged a strategic partnership to bring large-scale ammonia crackers to commercial maturity. “In a first step, a demonstration plant with a capacity of 28 tons of ammonia per day will be built at Uniper's Gelsenkirchen-Scholven site in Germany,” said Thyssenkrupp Uhde. “The plant will be one of the first of its kind in the world and will serve as the basis for the planned hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, northwestern Germany, where the technology is to be applied on a large industrial scale in a second step.”

Amea Power has signed an agreement with Kyuden International Corp., a subsidiary of Japan's Kyuden Group, to accelerate green hydrogen projects, the two companies said in a press release, adding that the deal sets a framework to jointly pursue large-scale clean energy developments by combining Amea Power’s project experience with Kyuden International’s technological capabilities.