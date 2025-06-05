1Komma5° unveils VPP-ready solar, battery solution

From pv magazine Australia

Launched in the lead-up to the Australian government’s $2.3 billion battery rebate scheme going live on 1 July, the virtual power plant (VPP) ready ecosystem includes 1Komma5°’s latest generation Full Black double-glass solar module, hybrid inverter and battery solution that has been designed to perform multiple “microcycles” daily.

1Komma5° Australia Chief Executive Officer Luke Stronach said each of the products have been developed to better manage intensive VPP trading and the daily microcycles required to engage with the wholesale energy market and create a profit opportunity for households.

“We’ve had 20 years of applying duct tape to energy infrastructure that hasn’t caught up to modern, renewable and tech-enabled energy systems,” he said.

“We now have the policy settings to help Australian households make the most of the abundant renewable energy we have in the country and in removing the biggest barrier to energy independence. Our products are here to turn volatile pricing from a problem into a solution.”

Included in the newly launched suite of products is the 1Komma5° Full Black double-glass solar panel. Engineered with TopCon technology, the panels deliver up to 450 W of power at 22.8% efficiency. They are backed by a 30-year product and performance warranty.

The Hybrid Inverter features input/output capacity of 5-15 kW and up to four MPPTs. It’s available in both single-phase and three-phase options and is housed in an IP65-rated unit and is supported by a 12-year warranty.

The German-designed 1Komma5° battery features a modular, stackable design that can be scaled up to 37.8 kWh. Featuring prismatic LFP cells, it delivers up to 20.16 kW charge/discharge capacity and comes with built-in power outage protection. 1Komma5° said the battery provides 7,000 cycles under a 12-year warranty, compared to the standard 4,000 cycles.

“Unlike standard batteries that simply store solar for evening use, the 1Komma5° system is designed to perform multiple microcycles daily,” the company said. “When paired with an intelligent VPP, the battery can buy any energy required when wholesale prices are low and sell back excess to the grid when prices are high as needed.”

1Komma5° said the system has been designed to integrate with the company’s intelligent energy Heartbeat software. The energy management platform, that is already being rolled out in Europe and is slated for release in Australia soon, coordinates the use of household energy while also linking homes to the wholesale market.

“Australian households now have a one-stop shop for their renewable energy needs,” Stronach said.

“We design it, we install it, we back it. It’s German engineering paired with Australian support at a time when we’re facing the biggest shift in household energy since the original solar boom.”

The launch of the ecosystem comes as the Australian energy sector prepares for the introduction of the Australian government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program. The $2.3 billion (USD 1.49 billion) initiative, that rolls out on 1 July 2025, will offer households and small businesses rebates of up to $372 per kWh of usable battery capacity.

Battery systems with a nominal capacity of 5 kWh to 100 kWh will be eligible but STCs can only be claimed for the first 50 kWh of usable capacity. The rebate is available for both new and existing home solar systems that integrate battery storage and systems supported under the program can be installed either on or off-grid. A key element of the scheme is that the battery in an on-grid system needs to be capable of being coordinated through a VPP.

The program, to be delivered through the existing Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES), is expected to support the installation of more than one million new batteries by 2030.