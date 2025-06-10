Sungrow unveils PowerTitan 3.0 BESS with 684 Ah cell, silicon carbide PCS

Sungrow has launched the PowerTitan 3.0 battery energy storage system (BESS), built around a 684 Ah cell and a fully liquid-cooled silicon carbide power conversion system.

Image: Sungrow

From ESS News

Chinese inverter and BESS supplier Sungrow has unveiled its next-generation PowerTitan 3.0 storage platform. It features the industry’s first mass-producible 684 Ah cell and an all-liquid-cooled silicon carbide (SiC) power conversion system.

The single platform supports multiple configurations, enabling broad, global application versatility. All functional modules are standardized and can be flexibly deployed based on specific scenario needs without requiring redesign.

PowerTitan 3.0 is offered in three versions – Flex (3.45 MWh), Class (6.9 MWh), and Plus (12.5 MWh) – offering two- to 12-hour storage durations. The system is capable of operating in environments ranging from -40 C to 55 C and altitudes up to 5,000 meters.

