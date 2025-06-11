Repurposing unused satellite dishes into solar systems

Swiss energy company CKW has transformed unused satellite dishes into solar systems. The dishes, located at the headquarters of Swiss telecommunications services provider Leuk TDC, are being used to offset the energy requirements of the company’s data centre.

The installation includes two satellite dishes each containing 307 solar panels, with each dish capable of generating approximately 110,000 kWh of energy per year.

A rooftop solar system has also been installed on the main building of Leuk TDC’s computing and data centre, generating 550,000 kWh per year.

Alongside the solar installations, the data center is powered by energy from hydroelectric power plants meaning its entire energy needs are covered by renewables.

The project was developed in collaboration with solar inverter manufacturer SolarEdge. The company’s DC-optimized inverter solution was used with power optimizers attached beneath each pair of solar panels to mitigate the impact of module mismatch caused by the satellite dish’s curved shape.

“Having design flexibility with a solar installation is a huge benefit for installers,” explained Manuel Jossi, deputy head of solar technology for central Switzerland at CKW. “In complex cases such as these with uneven surfaces, without the use of power optimizers we simply would not have been able to achieve anywhere close to the level of energy being produced today.”

John Harris, Leuk TDC’s CEO, added that the design of the dishes, which allowed for them to be aligned both horizontally and vertically, proved ideal for a solar panel installation.

“By following the sun’s path throughout the day, these dishes optimize solar radiation absorption,” Harris said. “Having installed them we get considerably more hours of electricity than conventional string system and power optimizers enhance electricity production further.”