Innova secures PPAs covering 61 MW of UK solar projects

Innova Renewables has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) covering 61 MW of solar capacity in the United Kingdom in a deal with energy trading and services company ElectroRoute. The PPAs will see ElectroRoute provide route-to-market and trading services for three solar projects in Great Britain.

The 15-year PPAs cover projects owned through a joint venture between Innova and renewables investor Schroders Greencoat, according to a press release. All three projects have also secured state backing through the UK government’s contracts for difference (CfD) support mechanism and ElectroRoute said the PPAs have been structured to align with these agreements.

The ElectroRoute offtake agreements follow Innova’s announcement in February 2025 that it had secured a 40-year PPA for solar projects in Wales. Two solar and storage projects in development near Wrexham, North Wales, will supply power to Welsh Water (Dwr Cymru) under the offtake agreement.

Andrew Peyman, head of energy sales at Innova Renewables, said the ElectroRoute deal was finalized in a “relatively short period”, which was “testament to the collaborative approach taken by both companies.”

Brian Kennedy, chief commercial officer at ElectroRoute, said the partnership with Innova underscores the company’s “commitment to supporting the renewable sector with innovative and dependable trading solutions.”

Innova currently has more than 40 distribution- and transmission-connected sites under development or in operation across the United Kingdom, with combined solar and energy storage capacity exceeding 8 GW in power output terms. ElectroRoute is a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation offering energy trading and services across international markets.