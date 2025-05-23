Romania opens €310 million investment call for self-consumption installations

Romania’s Ministry of Energy has launched its second funding call to support new renewable energy installations for self-consumption.

The €310 million ($351 million) funding package, financed by the Modernization Fund, includes €151 million for solar installations under 5 MW and €117 million for solar installations over 5 MW. The call will also support wind energy and hydropower installations.

The investment opportunity takes the shape of a competitive bidding procedure and is addressed at companies and entrepreneurs developing projects aiming to reduce carbon emissions. Up to €20 million is available in the form of the reimbursement of eligible expenses per applicant per investment project.

The project submission period opened yesterday and will be open until August 22.

Romania’s Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said the call for investments “is an essential measure for reducing energy costs and increasing economic competitiveness.”

“We are talking about a real opportunity for Romanian enterprises – regardless of their size – to produce their own electricity, reduce costs and actively contribute to achieving climate objectives,” Burduja added.

Earlier this month, Romania opened its second renewables auction under a contract for difference scheme. The auction is looking to procure 3.47 GW of renewables, including 1.47 GW of solar

Romania enjoyed a record year for solar deployment in 2024, adding 1.7 GW and taking its cumulative capacity to almost 5 GW.