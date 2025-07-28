Sunotec, Sungrow partner on 2.4 GWh of battery storage in Europe

From ESS News

Sunotec has announced it has signed a deal with Sungrow to deploy 2.4 GWh of BESS across a series of co-located solar and standalone energy storage projects in Bulgaria and “other” European markets. It marks the first use of Sungrow’s BESS technology in Bulgaria.

The projects include standalone and hybrid PV sites, with some backed by Bulgaria’s RESTORE national funding program. Sungrow will supply its PowerTitan 2.0 BESS and inverters to be integrated across Sunotec’s portfolio, with the recent release of the PowerTitan 3.0 still only in China for now.

