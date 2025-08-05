UK installs 621 MW of PV in H1

The UK government set out its plan to support greater deployment in its Solar Roadmap, published in June 2025.

UK deployed solar capacity reached 19 GW at the end of June 2025, with 621 MW of new PV added in the first half of the year, according to the latest government figures.

Deployment statistics from the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) are provisional and subject to revision as new data is available, and DESNZ is currently reviewing its data sources in a bid to improve coverage.

There were 23,351 solar installations recorded in June, accounting for 88 MW of capacity. This was below the 160 MW recorded for June 2024, although this may change as new data is added.

Significant increases in UK solar capacity data are expected. Developer Quinbrook announced in July 2025 that its 373 MW Cleve Hill Solar Park had been commissioned, exporting 100% of its capacity to the grid. It is the largest UK solar plant to date.

A flurry of approvals for solar parks that meet the UK government’s criteria for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects has also bolstered the utility-scale pipeline. Projects granted development consent orders by the UK government in 2025 include the 180 MW Byers Gill Solar plant, 400 MW East Yorkshire Solar Farm, 500 MW Heckington Fen Solar Park, and 138 MW Oaklands solar farm.

Ramping up the pace of solar deployment is essential for the UK government to meet its 2030 deployment targets. The government is aiming for 45-47 GW of deployed solar capacity by 2030, and plans to support deployment through a range of policies outlined in its Solar Roadmap. These include a seventh Contracts for Difference allocation round expected to open in August 2025, stricter energy efficiency rules for new build houses in England, and reforms to the planning and grid connection processes. Other policies being explored include a regulation change to allow plug-in solar for balconies and rooftops, as well as potential support for solar canopy deployment on car parks.