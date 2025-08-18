Redington, Websol partner on small solar kits for Indian rooftops

From pv magazine India
Redington Ltd., an Indian integrated technology solutions provider, has formed a partnership with solar cell and module manufacturer Websol Energy System to market solar kits for the residential rooftop segment in India. Customers can receive central subsidies of up to INR 78,000 ($892) and state solar subsidies on these installations.
Under the partnership, Redington Solar will deliver bundled solar kits for homes and small businesses, each containing high-efficiency Websol modules, inverters, and BoS accessories. The kits are available in sizes from 2 kW to 10 kW, serving a range of rooftop energy needs.
The collaboration draws on Redington’s distribution network and supply chain to make Websol solar kits accessible across India.
“Our partnership with Websol allows us to offer solar kits that empower customers to harness solar energy while benefiting from government subsidies,” said Pradeep Srikanthan, vice president of Redington Solar. “These kits are a game-changer for residential and small-scale projects, combining convenience, quality, and affordability. With Redington’s robust distribution capabilities, we are well-positioned to drive the adoption of Made in India solar solutions nationwide.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.