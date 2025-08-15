The Hydrogen Stream: Oman launches green hydrogen auction

Hydrom said Oman has launched its third green hydrogen auction round, offering what it described as innovative and flexible opportunities for qualified developers to invest in the country’s growing hydrogen ecosystem and help build a competitive, scalable global green hydrogen economy. In the first such auction, Hydrom said it awarded three projects, with the Amnah consortium winning block Z1-01, BP Oman securing block Z1-03, and the Green Energy Oman consortium obtaining block Z1-04.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera is abandoning projects that don't make financial sense, in light of the tax and spending changes wanted by the US President Donald Trump. “We have sorted out all projects that have less chance of being realized due to the new framework conditions in the US,” said Thyssenkrupp Nucera's CEO, Werner Ponikwar, after the company reported Q3 results. The German company is currently working on engineering orders totaling 1.5 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, mostly from Europe. “In the first nine months, the world's leading provider of electrolysis technology significantly improved its revenue and profit compared with the same period last year and is well on track to achieve its targets for the full fiscal year,” the company said.

ITM Power has signed a supply agreement and binding heads of terms for a long-term services agreement with MorGen Energy for the 20 MW West Wales Hydrogen project. “With permits secured and commercial terms with the project stakeholders nearing completion, the project is well on track towards Final Investment Decision (FID) and is expected to break ground before calendar year-end,” said the England-based PEM electrolysis company.