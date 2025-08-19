Indian entrepreneur invests $15.8 million to expand PV production

From pv magazine India
Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested INR 1.375 billion in Goldi Solar, a Gujarat-based PV module manufacturer. The investment will enable Goldi Solar to expand production.
Goldi Solar nearly tripled its PV module capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW over the past 12 months and is now entering large-scale solar cell manufacturing to serve domestic and export markets.
“Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition,” said Kamath.
The investment comes amid rapid growth in domestic solar demand, supported by government targets of 280 GW of solar power by 2030, import duties on foreign modules, and incentives for local manufacturers under the production-linked incentive scheme.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.