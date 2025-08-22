China new energy storage capacity tops 100 GW, surpasses hydro

China’s new energy storage market reached a milestone in the first half of 2025, according to a new report by CNESA, released earlier this week at the Western Energy Storage Forum in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia.

CNESA said China’s total energy storage fleet stood at 164.3 GW at end-June, up 59% year on year, while cumulative new-energy storage – primarily lithium-ion battery energy storage systems – surpassed 100 GW for the first time, reaching 101.3 GW (a 110% increase compared to last year).