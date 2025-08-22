Fluence launches 35 GWh battery factory in Vietnam

Fluence is significantly expanding its manufacturing footprint in Vietnam, following delays in scaling its new production facilities in the United States.

Image: Fluence

Fluence – a joint venture between Siemens and AES Corp. – has opened a new, automated battery energy storage production facility in Vietnam with South Korea-based ACE Engineering. The site is designed to manufacture Fluence’s energy storage solutions, including Gridstack Pro and Smartstack.

The facility in Vietnam's Bac Giang province boasts a projected annual manufacturing capacity of 35 GWh. It marks a major expansion of Fluence’s manufacturing capabilities in response to the growing global demand.

“This facility builds on our deep strategic relationship with ACE Engineering, taking us to the next level of manufacturing excellence,” said Julian Nebreda, president and CEO at Fluence.

