Yunt releases MPPT module with 4 independent trackers for C&I use

Chinese energy equipment manufacturer Yunt has launched a novel maximum power point tracking (MPPT) module with four independent trackers for commercial and industrial (C&I) use.

The Mercury series MPPT module is used to link PV systems with energy storage systems (ESSs), and is available in 40 kW, 50 kW, and 60 kW versions.

“The MPPT module features four independent maximum power point trackers, enabling direct connection of four PV string inputs. Each channel operates within a voltage range of 150 V to 1000 V, with a maximum input short-circuit current of 45 A,” the company said in a statement. “The 40 kW model has four inputs of 10 kW, the 50 kW model has four inputs of 12.5 kW, and the 60 kW model has four inputs of 15 kW.”

Each channel operates within a voltage range of 150 V to 1,000 V, with a maximum input current of 30 A, 37.5 A, or 45 A, depending on the model. The company states that the system supports up to 150% PV oversizing and is well-suited for DC-coupled PV-plus-storage architectures. Its operating temperature is from -30 C to 60 C and the operating altitude is up to 4,000 m.

“Most of the MPPT modules in the market only have one tracker, so they cannot meet the different directions of PV string connections,” the company added. “Based on this demand, we developed a completely new MPPT module with four independent MPPT trackers, not only solving the direction issue, but also helping the client save the cost of the MPPT combiner box.”

The product has a maximum efficiency of 99%, and its protection is rated at IP20. It measures 44.4 cm x 13 cm x 55 cm and its weight is 25 kg. It adopts a standardized 3U rack design and uses air cooling.