Lack of information, financing among barriers to UK’s heat pump adoption

A researcher based at the United Kingdom’s University of Bristol has investigated the drivers and obstacles to heat pump adoption among able-to-pay households.

In the paper Overcoming barriers to heat pump adoption among able-to-pay households, available in the journal Energy Policy, researcher Ruzanna Chitchyan distributed questionnaires to selected localities in Bristol identified by their postcodes. The study defined able-to-pay residents as those with a median or above median household disposable income.

The questionnaires featured 25 questions asking residents about the current state of their home, their consideration towards home improvement within the next few years and thoughts on energy efficiency improvements. Further questions concerned awareness and knowledge of heat pumps, perceived expected financial commitments and perceptions of scale-up practices. Data collection stopped once 100 households provided valid responses.

Following distribution of the questionnaires, Chitchyan, in collaboration with local energy and sustainability groups and the local city council, organized focus groups. A total 27 people were arranged into four groups based on their level of knowledge on energy efficiency measures and their willingness to install a heat pump. In each group, a 1.5 hour discussion revolved around drivers for heat pump installation and planned financing measures.

According to the results, 49% of respondents were considering changing their heating technology, 45% were considering one or two energy efficiency improvements and 21% had no considerations. A total 29 respondents were considering a heat pump installation within one to two years, while ten were considering heat pump installation within three to five years.

Chitchyan found that the recent rise in electricity prices when compared to gas price is causing some of the participants doubts, with 69% not sure if they would install a heat pump in the next five years.

“Based on the responses of this study, we observe that 64% of householders know little about the heat pumps, 18% think that they are not informed at all, 15% consider themselves well informed and 3% are uninterested in learning about heat pumps,” the research paper says. “When asked how confident they were in installing heat pumps, 43% of respondents said they were not very confident and 21% were not confident at all, while 30% were reasonably confident.”

Of the respondents interested in installing a heat pump within the next two years, 95% said they wanted to have a website with a list of links and grant information and a One Stop Shop. These respondents also wanted to have a ‘checklist of key points to consider for specific improvements’.

About a quarter of respondents were willing to self-finance heat pump supply, priced at £6000 ($8,109) or installation priced at £7000, while another quarter were unsure if they needed heat pumps at all, or how they would go about financing these. Over one third (37%) said they would only undertake heat pump installations if government grants were available.

When asked what percentage of expenses a government grant would need to cover to incentivize a heat pump installation, two respondents said between 20% and 25% for the supply and installation, while another two respondents asked for 50% of these costs, and one asked for 75% of the cost of heat pump supply.

While the study was conducted in one area of Bristol, Chitchyan said it might have broader implications for the UK. “Similar concerns could be relevant to other able-to-pay residents and communities within and across the UK,” she said.

Chitchyan concluded that the polled residents experience significant barriers in accessing relevant technical and ‘common sense’ information about the transition to heat pumps, its financing and the maturity of the technology.

She added that these challenges could be addressed through a set of policy changes and recommendations, regarding the creation of value, provision of information and increasing trust in retrofitting practices for able-to-pay residents.