Ukrainian hospital receives solar-plus-storage system

A solar-plus-storage system has been inaugurated at Slobozhanske hospital in northeastern Ukraine.

The town of Slobozhanske is located 35 km from the frontline of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the charitable foundation RePower Ukraine, the area regularly struggles with electricity cut-offs that last up to 18 hours due to Russia targeting energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

The solar-plus-storage system has been deployed to provide reliable, emergency power to the hospital’s essential systems, RePower Ukraine says, allowing the hospital to take care of 50,000 patients annually.

RePower Ukraine worked with a series of UK-based partners to deliver the project. Photon Energy and Midsummer Energy collaborated on a fundraising campaign to raise GBP 15,000 ($20,406) to cover the costs of equipment, including mounting systems and cabling, all of which were sourced locally in Ukraine. Ukrainian engineers were responsible for installing the equipment.

Photon Energy donated the 84 solar panels deployed on the hospital’s roof, while battery supplier Segen delivered a 30 kW solar inverter and 36 kWh battery storage system with a backup interface.

“The installation at Slobozhanske hospital is a powerful example of how renewable energy can do more than reduce carbon – it can literally save lives,” commented Liz Cammack, Global Board Advisor at Segen. “In parts of the world where grid power is unstable or unavailable, clean energy systems with battery storage provide more than just electricity – they offer resilience, safety, and hope.”

RePower Ukraine says the Slobozhanske project is the eleventh it has completed to date. Last month, the village of Donets in eastern Ukraine was donated a solar-plus-storage system to power the local municipality’s water utility amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine deployed 500 MW of solar across the first half of 2025, according to provisional figures from the country’s solar association. A series of solar inaugurations at hospitals and schools took place across Ukraine over the past year to help power critical facilities amid Russia's invasion.