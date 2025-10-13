WHES releases all-in-one home storage system

Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has launched a new single-phase, all-in-one home battery energy storage system.

The PowerPod system offers an output range of 3.6 kW to 10 kW and a storage capacity between 4.992 kWh and 19.968 kWh.

“The advanced inverter supports up to twice the photovoltaic over-configuration, ensuring optimal utilization of solar panels,” the company said. “With a powerful 50 A charge and discharge current, it provides reliable energy management for seamless day-to-night power usage.”

The system’s PV input capacity ranges from 2 kW to 7.3 kW and includes two MPPTs, each capable of managing one or two PV strings. It operates with one to four lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, each offering 4.992 kWh of capacity. The system achieves a maximum efficiency of 97.8%.

“Featuring an integrated plug-in terminal that replaces traditional hand wiring, the PowerPod ensures a hassle-free installation,” the company added. “With guided quick connectors between battery modules, the auto-plug function activates automatically when stacked, eliminating the need for cables. It also includes a built-in meter, removing the need for external meters and additional wiring.”

The inverter module measures 600 mm × 350 mm × 370 mm and weighs 27.4 kg. The high-voltage box and base measure 600 mm × 350 mm × 210 mm and weigh 11 kg, while each battery module measures 600 mm × 350 mm × 305 mm and weighs 57 kg. The system carries an IP65 protection rating and operates within a temperature range of -20 C to 55 C.

“It utilizes Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) technology, designed to detect hazardous electrical arcs in wiring and immediately cut power to prevent potential fire risks,” WHES concluded. “With this reliable protection, homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing their electrical systems are secure while optimizing energy efficiency.”