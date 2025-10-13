WHES releases all-in-one home storage system

Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has launched a new single-phase, all-in-one home battery energy storage system.
The PowerPod system offers an output range of 3.6 kW to 10 kW and a storage capacity between 4.992 kWh and 19.968 kWh.
“The advanced inverter supports up to twice the photovoltaic over-configuration, ensuring optimal utilization of solar panels,” the company said. “With a powerful 50 A charge and discharge current, it provides reliable energy management for seamless day-to-night power usage.”
The system’s PV input capacity ranges from 2 kW to 7.3 kW and includes two MPPTs, each capable of managing one or two PV strings. It operates with one to four lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, each offering 4.992 kWh of capacity. The system achieves a maximum efficiency of 97.8%.
“Featuring an integrated plug-in terminal that replaces traditional hand wiring, the PowerPod ensures a hassle-free installation,” the company added. “With guided quick connectors between battery modules, the auto-plug function activates automatically when stacked, eliminating the need for cables. It also includes a built-in meter, removing the need for external meters and additional wiring.”
The inverter module measures 600 mm × 350 mm × 370 mm and weighs 27.4 kg. The high-voltage box and base measure 600 mm × 350 mm × 210 mm and weigh 11 kg, while each battery module measures 600 mm × 350 mm × 305 mm and weighs 57 kg. The system carries an IP65 protection rating and operates within a temperature range of -20 C to 55 C.
“It utilizes Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) technology, designed to detect hazardous electrical arcs in wiring and immediately cut power to prevent potential fire risks,” WHES concluded. “With this reliable protection, homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing their electrical systems are secure while optimizing energy efficiency.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.