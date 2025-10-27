Australia’s SolarCloud opens rooftop solar access to renters, flats

Australian startup SolarCloud has introduced a virtual rooftop solar ownership model that lets renters and apartment residents buy shares in existing commercial systems without installation or approvals.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine Australia

Australian startup SolarCloud has launched a cloud-based model that virtualizes rooftop solar ownership, allowing consumers to buy shares of existing commercial solar capacity without installation, strata approval, or physical infrastructure.

The sharing-economy model turns commercial rooftop systems worldwide into distributed, portable clean energy assets for households previously excluded from the solar transition. The company currently offers 24,877 SolarCloud panels for sale to Australian consumers.

Customers can buy one or more panels, starting at AUD 139 ($91) each, and monitor generation 24/7 via SolarCloud’s online platform. Credits are applied directly to any Australian energy bill and remain transferable if users move or switch energy providers.

SolarCloud CEO John Kennedy said that despite record rooftop solar uptake in Australia, more than 2.4 million people are unable to participate because they rent, live in apartments, or have unsuitable roofs.

“So, access has long felt like a privilege reserved for homeowners and those with higher incomes. After nearly a decade of development, gaining the correct energy and financial licenses, and happy test customers, we now bring you SolarCloud,” Kennedy said. “It’s a more accessible model that finally gives everyone a way to tap into cheaper, cleaner energy, with no roof required.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mercedes unveils car with 20% efficient ultra-thin solar coating
21 October 2025 Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first car prototype with a silicon-free, 20%-efficient nanoparticle solar coating that powers the vehicle even when off and...