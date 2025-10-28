Brazil seeks Chinese investment ahead of first large-scale battery auction

From ESS News

Brazil’s minister of mines and energy, Alexandre Silveira, held bilateral meetings with Chinese energy companies such as Huawei Digital Power, BYD, and CATL during a recent government mission across Asia, which also included business stops in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The ministry aims to attract international investment for its first large-scale battery auction, scheduled for later this year. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) can enhance the reliability of Brazil’s National Interconnected System and support higher penetration of renewable generation, smoothing periods of excess solar and wind output during low-demand intervals such as holiday breaks.

