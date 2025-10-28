Brazil seeks Chinese investment ahead of first large-scale battery auction

Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy is courting Chinese companies for its inaugural battery energy storage auction, which is expected to improve grid stability and renewable integration.

Image: Huawei

Share

From ESS News

Brazil’s minister of mines and energy, Alexandre Silveira, held bilateral meetings with Chinese energy companies such as Huawei Digital Power, BYD, and CATL during a recent government mission across Asia, which also included business stops in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The ministry aims to attract international investment for its first large-scale battery auction, scheduled for later this year. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) can enhance the reliability of Brazil’s National Interconnected System and support higher penetration of renewable generation, smoothing periods of excess solar and wind output during low-demand intervals such as holiday breaks.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Baxi unveils high-temperature air source heat pumps
27 October 2025 Baxi has introduced its HP60 monobloc air source heat pump series, offering outputs from 4 kW to 13 kW and a seasonal coefficient of performance of up...