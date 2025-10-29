Articulating trackers and software increase solar output on steep terrain

Nevados, a solar tracker manufacturer, says its articulating tracker systems and digital design software optimize energy production on slopes up to 37%, reducing grading costs and environmental impact.

Image: Nevados

Share

From pv magazine USA

The solar industry has historically thrived on nice, flat parcels of land for project development. Viewed through a product development lens, the early “customer use case” – flat sites – shaped the product requirements for tracking technologies (favoring long, continuous torque tube designs for optimal economics) and the project design tools that supported them.

But now, the customer use case is changing – and fast.

During a recent webinar hosted by pv magazine, attendees were asked about terrain in their project pipelines. Of nearly 300 participants, a staggering 97% reported that at least a quarter of their pipeline involved challenging terrain.

It’s worth noting that this is after “challenging terrain” was defined as featuring one or both of steep slopes and undulating land, not just the gently sloping hills that the industry has become accustomed to.

With solar demand growing, the availability of flat land will only increase the percentage of terrain-challenged projects.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website. 

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Schneider Electric unveils 200 kWh C&I battery storage system
28 October 2025 Schneider Electric has introduced a modular 200 kWh battery energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) users, scalable up to 2 MWh...