Japanese manufacturer launches dual-fuel commercial rooftop heat pump

Japanese heavy machinery company Yanmar has introduced a new line of commercial rooftop units (RTUs) manufactured in the United States. The lineup includes a standard RTU, a heat pump with dual-fuel capability, and a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS).

The standard RTU comes in 13 sizes, with an integrated energy efficiency ratio (IEER) ranging from 16.6 to 21.3. The DOAS is available in a single size, with air volume of 500–1,500 CFM and an IEER up to 21.3. The dual-fuel heat pump is offered in 12 sizes, with IEERs from 17.8 to 21.3 and a coefficient of performance of up to 3.9.

“The Yanmar RTU line is ideally suited for facilities 1,500 square feet and above, including office buildings, retail centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, and educational institutions,” Yanmar said. “Our commitment to the simple, reliable swap is rooted in our innovative in-house curb adapters, which ensure a perfect fit for existing footprints.”

Yanmar added that its advanced 5 ton to 30 ton heat pump combines an electric system with natural gas auxiliary heating and automatically selects the most cost-effective fuel based on outdoor conditions to maximize efficiency year-round.