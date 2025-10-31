France’s Exide unveils 5 MWh battery with 95% roundtrip efficiency

From ESS News

France-based Exide Technologies has announced a new energy storage solution designed for commercial, industrial and utility-scale energy storage applications.

The 5 MWh Solition Mega Five features 625 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in a 20-foot container. It offers a round-trip efficiency of up to 95%. The system measures 6,058 mm × 2,438 mm × 2,896 mm and weighs 45 tons.

It features liquid cooling and heating and has an operating temperature range from minus 30 C to 55 C.

