France’s Exide unveils 5 MWh battery with 95% roundtrip efficiency

From ESS News
France-based Exide Technologies has announced a new energy storage solution designed for commercial, industrial and utility-scale energy storage applications.
The 5 MWh Solition Mega Five features 625 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in a 20-foot container. It offers a round-trip efficiency of up to 95%. The system measures 6,058 mm × 2,438 mm × 2,896 mm and weighs 45 tons.
It features liquid cooling and heating and has an operating temperature range from minus 30 C to 55 C.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.