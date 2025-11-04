Battery projects dominate Belgium’s 2025 capacity market awards

Battery storage secured nearly all new-build capacity in Belgium’s latest capacity market auctions, cementing its central role in the country’s power supply plans through 2030.

Image: Patrick Robert Doyle, Unsplash

Battery storage continues to dominate new capacity contracted in Belgium’s capacity market auctions. In return, CRM payments play a key role in supporting these projects by providing guaranteed revenues, which help leverage bank financing.

On the last day of October, system operator Elia published the results of the three CRM auctions, held simultaneously for the first time this year: Y-4, Y-2, and Y-1. Elia reported that all auctions – each with its own focus and time horizon – ran smoothly and on schedule, “meaning that security of supply for the 2026-27 delivery year is fully guaranteed,” while also taking significant steps toward ensuring supply in subsequent years.

