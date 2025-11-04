Toyo strikes solar cell supply deal with Voltec Solar

Tokyo-based solar solution company Toyo has entered into a strategic partnership with French solar panel manufacturer Voltec Solar.
Under the terms of the agreement, Toyo, which specializes in TOPCon solar cell manufacturing, will become Voltec Solar’s official solar cell supplier. The move marks the Japanese company’s entry into the European market.
A statement published by Toyo says the partnership leverages its high-performance, low-carbon cell technology, which recently enabled Voltec Solar to obtain a carbon footprint certification for four of its solar panels from French laboratory Certisolis. The certification makes the panels eligible for reduced VAT.
Toyo’s statement adds that the partnership demonstrates its “readiness to integrate into global supply chains and support European manufacturers seeking certified, climate-aligned solar technologies.”
In April, Toyo announced it had begun production at a 2 GW TOPCon solar cell plant in Ethiopia. The company also has a 4 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Vietnam, which began operating in late 2023. In September, the company announced it acquired the VSUN brand from its sister company, Vietnam Sunergy Joint Stock Company.
Voltec Solar recently unveiled hail-resistant solar modules that have received the highest certification available from the European hail index.
