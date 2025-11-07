Fluence to supply Leag’s 4 GWh battery project, Europe’s largest, in Germany

Fluence Energy says it will supply a 1 GW/4 GWh battery energy storage system for German power producer Leag, marking both Europe’s largest such project and the company’s biggest single installation to date using its Smartstack platform.

Image: LEAG

From ESS News

German energy company Leag has partnered with and Fluence Energy GmbH, the German subsidiary of US-based Fluence Energy, on a 1 GW/4 GWh system in Jänschwalde, marking Germany’s first officially announced multi-gigawatt-scale project and arguably Europe’s largest to date.

The GigaBattery project is part of Leag’s GigawattFactory, a major regional-industrial initiative aimed at developing large-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage, and green hydrogen infrastructure in Germany’s Lausitz region, transforming former coal-mining land into a gigawatt-scale green energy hub.

In 2022, the German brown coal miner and power generator announced plans to bring 7 GW of solar and wind capacity online by 2030.

