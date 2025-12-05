The Hydrogen Stream: EU endorses 100 cross-border hydrogen projects

The European Commission has granted 235 cross-border energy projects the status of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs), the second such list since its launch in 2023. Among the 235 projects, there will be 100 hydrogen and electrolyser projects. The selected projects will be eligible for EU funding from the Connecting Europe Facility and will benefit from streamlined approval and regulatory processes. “The Commission will support the implementation of these projects through stepped-up political coordination with the Member States concerned, drawing on the Energy Union Task Force and the regional High-Level Groups designed to support energy infrastructure development in key regions, including with partner countries,” it said in a statement.

The Spanish government announced an additional €415 million ($483.3 million) contribution to the European Hydrogen Bank's community auction-as-a-service (AaaS) scheme to finance new national green hydrogen projects. “With this contribution, we have reached the figure of €3.155 billion to make hydrogen a reality”, said Sara Aagesen, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

Hyundai Motor and Air Liquide announced the expansion of their partnership to accelerate the growth of the global hydrogen ecosystem. “The partnership will focus on scaling up hydrogen use across key regions, including Europe, Korea, and the United States, with specific emphasis on heavy-duty transport, logistics, and public transportation,” said the Korean company.

BP has officially withdrawn its plans to develop the H2 Teesside hydrogen and carbon capture project in the UK, the oil and gas company said in a statement.