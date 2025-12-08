China powers up nation’s largest standalone battery storage project

From ESS News
A 500 MW/2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia, has begun commercial operation following a five-month construction period, reflecting China’s accelerating rollout of large-scale storage to firm and integrate high penetrations of wind and solar generation.
The project was developed and financed by Tongliao Conch New Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd. (Conch Cement Group), and is located in Naiman Banner, Tongliao. The facility is Inner Mongolia’s largest single-site new-type storage project. Construction began June 28, 2025, and the plant completed grid-connection tests and final acceptance Nov. 28, 2025, one month ahead of schedule, with total investment of about CNY 1.5 billion.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.