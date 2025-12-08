China powers up nation’s largest standalone battery storage project

From ESS News

A 500 MW/2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia, has begun commercial operation following a five-month construction period, reflecting China’s accelerating rollout of large-scale storage to firm and integrate high penetrations of wind and solar generation.

The project was developed and financed by Tongliao Conch New Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd. (Conch Cement Group), and is located in Naiman Banner, Tongliao. The facility is Inner Mongolia’s largest single-site new-type storage project. Construction began June 28, 2025, and the plant completed grid-connection tests and final acceptance Nov. 28, 2025, one month ahead of schedule, with total investment of about CNY 1.5 billion.

