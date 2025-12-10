Oscal launches 1,024 Wh portable storage system

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oscal has launched a new portable energy storage system.
The Power Max 1800 SE packs a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cell with a capacity of 1,024 Wh. On the output side, it has a rated power of 1.8 kW and a surge power of 2.4 kW.
“Weighing only 15.5 kg, this compact unit is perfect for home backup, camping, and RV life,” the company said in a statement. “Equipped with 10 output ports, including dual 100W USB-C PD fast-charging ports, it keeps laptops, drones, phones, and appliances running simultaneously with ease.”
The storage system can be charged in a few ways, including connecting to solar panels or an AC outlet. For solar charging, it can use up to 800 W of input to achieve a full charge in 1.6 hours, while AC fast charging draws up to 700 W to charge within 1.5 hours.
“The product features IP54 dust & water resistance, a reliable BMS battery management system, lightning-fast 0.01s UPS switchover, and has passed rigorous anti-explosion testing for maximum safety,” the company added. “Users can control everything from the Smart App, and rely on the built-in 5W LED light for nighttime or emergency use.”
The storage system measures 39 cm x 23 cm x 25.4 cm. Its operating and storage temperature ranges are 0 C to 45 C. The company claims that it will maintain 80% of its original capacity after 3,500 life cycles.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
