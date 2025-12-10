Oscal launches 1,024 Wh portable storage system

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oscal has launched a new portable energy storage system.

The Power Max 1800 SE packs a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cell with a capacity of 1,024 Wh. On the output side, it has a rated power of 1.8 kW and a surge power of 2.4 kW.

“Weighing only 15.5 kg, this compact unit is perfect for home backup, camping, and RV life,” the company said in a statement. “Equipped with 10 output ports, including dual 100W USB-C PD fast-charging ports, it keeps laptops, drones, phones, and appliances running simultaneously with ease.”

The storage system can be charged in a few ways, including connecting to solar panels or an AC outlet. For solar charging, it can use up to 800 W of input to achieve a full charge in 1.6 hours, while AC fast charging draws up to 700 W to charge within 1.5 hours.

“The product features IP54 dust & water resistance, a reliable BMS battery management system, lightning-fast 0.01s UPS switchover, and has passed rigorous anti-explosion testing for maximum safety,” the company added. “Users can control everything from the Smart App, and rely on the built-in 5W LED light for nighttime or emergency use.”

The storage system measures 39 cm x 23 cm x 25.4 cm. Its operating and storage temperature ranges are 0 C to 45 C. The company claims that it will maintain 80% of its original capacity after 3,500 life cycles.