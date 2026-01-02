India’s Waaree Energies wins 1.5 GW module order, starts inverter output

Waaree Energies said it has secured an order to supply 1.5 GW of solar modules and has begun production from newly installed PV inverter manufacturing lines.

Earlier this week, the company crossed 20 GW of approved solar module manufacturing capacity after its Chikhli plant was added to the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), a requirement for participation in many domestic utility-scale projects.

Waaree said the latest contract covers 1,000 MW of domestic content requirement (DCR) compliant modules and 500 MW of non-DCR modules. The customer was described as a well-established company active in power generation, transmission and distribution. Supplies are scheduled for execution throughout the 2026-27 financial year.

Separately, the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Power, has commenced operations at a new solar inverter manufacturing facility in Sarodhi–Valsad, in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The site includes two inverter production lines, each with an annual capacity of 1.525 GW, taking total installed inverter manufacturing capacity to 3.05 GW.

Commercial production at the inverter plant began on Dec. 29, 2025, the company said, marking a milestone in the group’s expansion into domestic manufacturing of solar power electronics alongside its module business.