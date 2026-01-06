Spain opens €90 million funding round for 7 GWh of pumped hydro storage

From ESS News
The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has approved a second call for grants for innovative pumped hydro energy storage projects, with a total budget of €90 million under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). The scheme is expected to back nearly 1 GW of projects which will provide around 7 GWh of additional storage capacity to the grid.
The announcement, issued on Jan. 2, follows the first call under the BORALMAC program in September 2023, which attracted strong interest and awarded €100 million in support for four projects totaling over 2 GW of new pumped storage capacity.
It also comes only days after MITECO selected 126 energy storage projects to receive a total of €818.3 million in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), primarily for co-located energy storage projects, with standalone batteries receiving the next largest share.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.