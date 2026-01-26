France installs 5.9 GW of PV in 2025

From pv magazine France

France deployed 5.9 MW of solar in 2025, according to new data released by French grid operators Enedis and RTE.

The figure set a new record for France’s PV sector, surpassing the 4.6 GW installed in 2024, 3.1 GW in 2023, 2.6 GW in 2022, and 2.8 GW in 2021.

The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached around 31.1 GW at the end of December.

Around 65% of the capacity deployed last year was installed in the 100–500 kW segment, driven primarily by businesses, farmers, and local authorities. This represents a 38% increase compared to 2024. However, with the introduction of a simplified tendering process, whose first phase met with mixed results, it is unclear whether this growth trend will continue in 2026.

The residential segment comprising all installations under 36 kW also faces uncertainty. After a slight decline in 2025, the segment totaled 929 MW, down from 1,080 MW in 2024. The slowdown is largely linked to delays in publishing eligibility criteria for the reduced 5.5% VAT rate for installations under 3 kW, which left many installers in limbo for several months.

Changes in feed-in tariffs have further reshaped the residential market. A fourfold reduction in tariffs for surplus electricity from systems smaller than 3 kW has prompted a shift toward 3–6 kWp installations, often paired with storage solutions.

Despite the overall positive results, industry professionals caution that growth may slow in 2026. Key regulatory uncertainties remain, including the still-pending Multiannual Energy Program (PPE) and the timing of the next tendering rounds.