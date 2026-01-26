France installs 5.9 GW of PV in 2025

From pv magazine France
France deployed 5.9 MW of solar in 2025, according to new data released by French grid operators Enedis and RTE.
The figure set a new record for France’s PV sector, surpassing the 4.6 GW installed in 2024, 3.1 GW in 2023, 2.6 GW in 2022, and 2.8 GW in 2021.
The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached around 31.1 GW at the end of December.
Around 65% of the capacity deployed last year was installed in the 100–500 kW segment, driven primarily by businesses, farmers, and local authorities. This represents a 38% increase compared to 2024. However, with the introduction of a simplified tendering process, whose first phase met with mixed results, it is unclear whether this growth trend will continue in 2026.
The residential segment comprising all installations under 36 kW also faces uncertainty. After a slight decline in 2025, the segment totaled 929 MW, down from 1,080 MW in 2024. The slowdown is largely linked to delays in publishing eligibility criteria for the reduced 5.5% VAT rate for installations under 3 kW, which left many installers in limbo for several months.
Changes in feed-in tariffs have further reshaped the residential market. A fourfold reduction in tariffs for surplus electricity from systems smaller than 3 kW has prompted a shift toward 3–6 kWp installations, often paired with storage solutions.
Despite the overall positive results, industry professionals caution that growth may slow in 2026. Key regulatory uncertainties remain, including the still-pending Multiannual Energy Program (PPE) and the timing of the next tendering rounds.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.