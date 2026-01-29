Testing fault at 100 MW battery disrupts Estonia-Finland power link

From ESS News
A disturbance in Estonia’s power system on Jan. 20 forced both EstLink interconnections between Estonia and Finland offline, cutting roughly 1,000 MW of capacity, equivalent to about 20% of the Baltic region’s winter electricity load.
The shortfall was initially covered by support from the continental European grid, as the 500 MW AC connection between Poland and Lithuania operated at double its rated capacity to compensate. Later, reserve capacity within the Baltic states was deployed.
The oscillations were triggered by a 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system in Kiisa, just south of Tallinn, one of the largest battery storage systems in the Baltics. The incident occurred during final grid connection testing, which caused the DC cables to trip.
The €100 million facility, developed by Estonian company Evecon in partnership with French firms Corsica Sole and Mirova, features 54 battery containers supplied by Nidec Conversion.
