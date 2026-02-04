Battery management systems key to deploying batteries in data centers

Powering data centers with renewable energy and storage presents a range of technical and economic challenges that independent power producers, EPC contractors, and investors have only recently begun to address. In this context, large-scale batteries are expected to play a key role, supplying the active power needed during demand spikes and coordinating energy flows between generation, storage, and data center loads.

Yet it remains unclear whether current battery technologies can perform these tasks efficiently, raising doubts about the short-term ability of the solar-plus-storage industry to meet the growing electricity demand from data centers.

To explore this, an international research team investigated how batteries could effectively support data center power and found that the development of advanced battery management systems will be crucial. “Energy storage, battery technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and thermal regulations can be considered as the top four sectors requiring more investigation and research to have reliable data centers, with the lowest costs and highest revenues,” the group stated.