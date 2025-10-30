Armenia hits 1 GW solar milestone

Armenia has surpassed 1 GW of installed solar capacity, meeting its national solar target four years ahead of schedule, according to Infrastructure Minister David Khudadtyan. The announcement, first reported by the ARKA news agency, marks a significant milestone for the nation’s clean energy transition.

Khudadtyan said the government is preparing to adjust its renewable energy incentives, with plans to scale back subsidies for standalone solar systems from 2026 and redirect support toward hybrid and battery storage projects.

“We intend to maintain the subsidy program, but we are solely focusing on supporting the installation of solar panels in conjunction with battery storage systems. This proposal is currently under review,” he said. “It is also possible to provide separate subsidies for the installation of batteries at existing solar power plants. The rationale is straightforward: the existence of 1,000 MW solar power plants presents certain challenges for Armenia's energy system.”

The 1 GW threshold suggests strong solar deployment in 2025. Data from the International Renewable Energy Agency show Armenia’s cumulative capacity stood at 485 MW at the end of 2024.

Armenia currently operates a net-metering regime that allows households and businesses to install systems of up to 150 kW for self-consumption and export surplus power to the Electric Networks of Armenia.

The Armenian Energy Agency reported in May that 37,465 distributed solar producers were connected to the grid as of April, providing a combined 486 MW, with an additional 31 MW awaiting connection.

In June, Spain-based FRV commissioned a 62 MW solar plant in eastern Armenia under a long-term power purchase agreement with the Electric Networks of Armenia, the country’s largest project to date.

Solar power now accounts for 17.2% of Armenia’s total electricity generation, according to the Statistical Committee of Armenia, trailing thermal generation at 30.4%, nuclear at 26.3%, and hydropower at 26.1%.