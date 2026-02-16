Denmark deploys 1.55 GW of solar in 2025

Denmark commissioned 1,548 MW of solar last year, according to figures obtained by the Danish solar association Dansk Solcelleforening.

The figure makes last year Denmark’s most successful year for solar growth, improving on the 1 GW added in 2022. Around 545 MW were added in 2024.

The country now has more than 6.3 GW of installed solar capacity, which Dansk Solcelleforening says is equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 1.25 million Danish households.

Dansk Solcelleforening’s Birgitte Eskildsen told pv magazine the main driver of Denmark’s solar market last year was utility ground-based projects. Utility-scale solar accounted for 1.34 GW of last year’s additions, compared to 330 MW in 2024.

Among the largest projects to go online last year was a 215 MW solar project in Lolland, southern Denmark. The project was developed and constructed by Denmark-based European Energy and is the country’s second largest to date.

European Energy also switched on the 148 MW Glejbjerg solar park, again in southern Denmark, just before the end of the year. The project shares the same grid point as the company’s 175 MW Holsted Solar Park, which connected to the grid near the end of 2024.

In contrast, the rooftop market segments in Denmark slowed in 2025. A total 202 MW of building-mounted solar was commissioned last year, according to Dansk Solcelleforening’s figures, including 61 MW in the residential segment, 141 MW among commercial and industrial customers and 6.3 MW of utility-sized rooftop arrays. The figure compares to 217.5 MW of building-mounted solar in 2024 and 242 MW in 2023.

Eskildsen said substantial potential for building-mounted PV in Denmark remains. “There is a huge potential on larger roof-tops bigger than 500 m2 in Denmark – a potential able to contribute with more than 10 GW additional solar power capacity, more than twice as much installed in total in Denmark today,” she explained.

When asked what regulatory changes could help improve Denmark’s solar market, Eskildsen said rules for energy sharing should be more attractive for both public buildings and the commercial and industrial segment.

Last February, the Danish Energy Agency developed an online tool to assess rooftop solar potential, displaying the average solar exposure for each roof surface