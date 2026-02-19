The effects of solar module elevation on ground-mounted PV

A research team from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences has examined the effects of elevation on the performance of ground-mounted PV modules.

The controlled field experiment was conducted using matched polycrystalline modules at varying heights to isolate the effects of module elevation above the concrete.

“Although extensive research has optimised PV performance through adjustments in tilt angle, azimuth, and row spacing, systematic investigations of module elevation height in conventional ground-mounted PV systems remain limited,” the scientists said. “Existing studies have examined elevation effects primarily within specific applications such as green roofs, agrivoltaic systems, and floating PV installations or as part of broader thermal management strategies, without explicitly treating elevation height as an independent design parameter.”

The team’s experiment took place in Gödöllő, central Hungary, on 21 September 2025, from 10:00 to 16:00. The experimental setup included three identical PV modules, each mounted at a fixed tilt angle of 45° and oriented southward to ensure uniform solar exposure. All modules had an area of 0.55 m2, with a maximum power of 60 W each. They were mounted on the same plane, each at a different elevation: 0.7 meters, 1.1 meters, and 1.6 meters.

The academics employed a carefully designed experimental setup to identify the optimal elevation for maximizing energy yield and improving overall photovoltaic system performance. They explained that a range of precisely calibrated instruments was used to ensure accurate and thorough data collection, which was conducted in short intervals over several hours, allowing them to amass a substantial dataset for analysis.

The research team reported that the PV module mounted at 1.1 m above ground consistently delivered the best performance, reaching a peak power output of 39.1 W and an average efficiency of 6.67%. Modules at 0.7 m and 1.6 m elevations recorded lower mean power outputs of 25.34 W and 19.70 W, and average efficiencies of 5.35% and 4.29%, respectively. They attributed the superior performance at 1.1 m to improved airflow and a moderate albedo, which reduced cell temperatures and enhanced electrical output.

The team added that statistical analysis using Analysis of Variance (Anova), which is a statistical method used to determine whether there are significant differences between the means of three or more groups, and Tukey’s Honestly Significant Difference (HSD) test, which is are a post-hoc statistical method, confirmed the differences in power and efficiency across elevations were highly significant, with pairwise mean differences exceeding critical thresholds. They suggested that, in the study area, mounting PV modules at an intermediate elevation of 1.1 m could substantially increase energy yield, improve thermal management, and extend system reliability.

Following economic and environmental assessments, the researchers concluded that the setup would achieve a levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of $0.0843 per kWh and mitigate 577.78 kg of CO₂ over 25 years. They noted, however, that the results are specific to concrete surfaces, and the effects of alternative ground materials, such as vegetation, on irradiance reflection and thermal behavior remain unexamined.

Their findings were presented in “Analysis of effects of elevation on the power output and efficiency of ground-mounted photovoltaic modules,” published in Scientific Reports. Researchers affiliated with the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Ethiopia’s Hawassa University have conducted the research.