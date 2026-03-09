Midsummer secures second order for CIGS production line equipment

Swedish thin-film solar specialist Midsummer has secured a follow-up order covering machinery for a factory to make thin-film solar cells.

The contract, valued at SEK 236 million ($14.8 million), is the largest single order in the company’s history. It covers Midsummer’s proprietary production line for durable, flexible CIGS solar cells, known as DUO. The deal excludes peripheral equipment but includes installation, service and training of local factory personnel.

It follows an initial SEK 143 million solar production equipment order in May 2025 for the same client, an undisclosed Swedish industrial and defense group, covering a 15 MW turnkey line. At the time, Midsummer said it was the first stage of a factory, with the intention of adding capacity at a later stage.

Midsummer previously specified that the factory would be located in a non-European country. In November 2025, pv magazine Latin America reported that Midsummer was working with Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab on a CIGS plant in Colombia, linking a memorandum of understanding first signed in 2024 to the order last May. In its latest update, Midsummer said the 2025 order recently arrived at its final destination.

Midsummer CEO Eric Jaremalm said that the company has seen positive signals from the current market. “Our intention is to be able to offer complete solar cell factories to more customers worldwide,” he said.

In April 2024, Midsummer said it was building a 200 MW CIGS solar module factory in southeastern Sweden to serve the European market. At the time, the company said production would commence in 2026, ahead of full operations by 2028.

Midsummer also has a thin-film solar manufacturing plant in Italy, operational since 2024.