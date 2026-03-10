Involtics unveils GTSI single-phase hybrid inverter for homes

From pv magazine India
India-based Involtics has launched its GTSI series of single-phase hybrid inverters for residential solar applications.
The inverter range is available in 3 kW, 3.6 kW, 5 kW and 6 kW versions and works with solar panels, batteries (lead-acid and lithium-ion), and the grid to deliver continuous power for household loads.
The inverters convert the DC electricity generated by solar panels into AC power with a DC-to-AC conversion efficiency of up to 97.8%, enabling household loads to run efficiently while managing the charging and discharging of the integrated battery bank.
The inverter features dual maximum power point tracking (MPPT) trackers to maximize solar energy harvest from PV panels.
Other features include IP65 protection; Wi-Fi, RS485 and optional GPRS connectivity for real-time monitoring and remote updates; and automatic switching during power outages.
It also supports energy management functions such as zero-export, peak shaving and time-of-use settings to optimize household energy consumption.
